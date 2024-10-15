Global Immigration And Mobility Podcast

The Global Immigration and Mobility Team launched its first podcast, as part of a collaborative cross-practice series, airing on Seyfarth's Health Care Beat. In this episode, our Seyfarth team had a fireside chat with Fred Chereau, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, to discuss Fred's career trajectory and how business immigration programs have impacted his success and can help companies to attract top talent. Tune in today to the Health Care Beat Episode 44, SoundCloud, or Apple podcasts, to hear this engaging episode with co-hosts, Daniela Mayer, Chris DeMeo, and Amanda Genovese; and stay tuned for the next episode of the series!

