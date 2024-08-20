Foley Hoag partner Christopher Escobedo Hart joined other thought leaders for a second installment of Biospace's Denatured podcast for a discussion on clinical trial design ...

Foley Hoag partner Christopher Escobedo Hart joined other thought leaders for a second installment of Biospace's Denatured podcast for a discussion on clinical trial design and how, if done without careful consideration of the patient population, they can exclude patients from clinical trials instead of being inclusive.

The podcast guests highlight the progress the industry has made to design inclusive clinical trials but stress the continuing need for improvement. In parallel, they discuss the continual judicial actives at the federal and state level surrounding women's health issues. As states begin to challenge other states for access to women's data, the future participation of women patients in clinical trials is becoming uncertain.

