Transforming Elderly Care With AI And Radar – Insights From Cherish Health CEO Sumit Nagpal (Video)

A&MPLIFIERS is hosted by Managing Director Bob Ghafouri of A&MPLIFY by Alvarez & Marsal. He sits down with business leaders and innovators across industries to explore how artificial intelligence and other technological advancements are disrupting and redefining customer experiences and changing how business is done.

In this episode, Bob Ghafouri talks with Sumit Nagpal, CEO of Cherish Health, to discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry.

Sumit shares his journey from growing up in Kashmir to becoming a serial entrepreneur in the U.S. He delves into the innovative work Cherish Health is doing with AI and radar technology to revolutionize elder care, allowing seniors to live independently and safely at home as well as the broader challenges and opportunities within the healthcare sector.

The conversation also touches on the challenges faced by large tech and retail companies when they attempt to enter the healthcare market. Sumit argues that these companies often struggle because healthcare is fundamentally different from their core businesses. He suggests that instead of trying to become healthcare providers, these companies should focus on areas where they can leverage their strengths, such as reducing costs or improving convenience.

Overall, the interview emphasizes the need for innovation and new approaches in healthcare to address systemic issues and improve patient care.

Originally published 13 August 2024

