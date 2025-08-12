Administration Announces Health Technology Ecosystem Initiative

During a White House "Make Health Tech Great Again" event on July 30, President Trump announced the launch of a wide-ranging Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, a public-private partnership focused on the development of a "next-generation digital health ecosystem that will improve patient outcomes, reduce provider burden, and drive value." This initiative would, he said, allow Americans to more easily and broadly share their personal health information with health care providers.

The Administration's efforts are focused on promoting a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability Framework to facilitate information sharing, as well as increasing the availability of patient-centered, personalized tools to help individuals engage with their health and health care. The framework was informed by a May 2025 request for information (RFI) from CMS and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy on ways to modernize the nation's digital health environment, which generated nearly 1,400 comments from stakeholders.1 (The Administration positioned the framework as a shift away from a compliance-focused approach to interoperability to one focused on public-private collaboration. According to the White House, more than 60 companies have pledged to work collaboratively to implement the framework.2

