Psilocybin's therapeutic renaissance

Once relegated to the realm of recreational drug use, psilocybin is now at the forefront of a discussion on the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics. Arizona is the latest state to take up the discourse: its proposed Senate Bill 1570 (SB 1570) would establish licensed psychedelic-assisted therapy centers, and advance scientific research on the medicinal applications of psychedelic plants.

SB 1570: Arizona's legislative innovation

Senate Bill 1570 was filed by a bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers back in January. It would authorize the State Department of Health Services to license psychedelic-assisted therapy centers within the state. It would also create a diverse Arizona Psilocybin Advisory Board, to advance scientific research on the medicinal uses of psychedelic plants.

The SB 1570 Board would have representatives from the Attorney General's Office and Department of Health Services, but also first responders and veterans, and a representative from a Native American tribe. Even further, this Governor-appointed board would be required to publish and submit annual reports into the effectiveness and efficacy of psilocybin, arising from the scientific studies that have been completed on those subjects.

One of the most high-profile sponsors of the bill, Senate Health Committee Chairman and T. J. Shope voiced his strong support for the measure.

"The controlled use of 'magic mushrooms' has proven to be a safe and effective treatment for people suffering from issues such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD," Senator Shope explained in a February post on the Arizona Senate Republicans website. "I've heard numerous testimonies regarding the success of this alternative therapy, especially within our Veteran and first responder communities, where this drug ultimately saved lives and allowed these individuals to properly function in society after enduring horrific PTSD."

Legislative triumph

SB 1570 is similar in many ways to Oregon voter approved Measure 109, which directed the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to create a program for the therapeutic use of psilocybin-producing mushrooms. This program, known as the Psilocybin Services Program, allows for the manufacturing, delivery, administration, and use of psilocybin at licensed psilocybin service centers by qualified and trained personnel.

Most recently, SB 1570 passed the Arizona Senate with a total vote of 24-4. Following the clearing of both the Rules Committee and the Health and Human Services Committee, the support for psilocybin and further psychedelic medical reform is clearly evident in the Arizona Legislature. In conjunction with the $5 million that has already been allocated for psilocybin research separate from the legislation of SB 1670, Arizona could become a pioneer of a state for the crucial and meticulous research needed for the FDA to approve a psilocybin-based medicine.

In the Arizona House Health and Human Services Committee, the bill also received a considerably supportive vote, with only two of the ten members of the Committee voting against the measure. Two weeks ago, The Reason Foundation posted a very informative breakdown of the legislation, detailing how the therapy centers would be regulated, and the far-reaching possibilities of this groundbreaking legislation. When looking back on the eventually written history of medical psilocybin research, Arizona may end up being as influential as Israel is for medical cannabis research.

Pioneering potential

Arizona's Senate Bill 1570 reflects the changing landscape, aiming to establish a framework for licensed psychedelic-assisted therapy centers and promote research on the medicinal benefits of psychedelic plants. The bipartisan support for the bill demonstrates a growing recognition of the therapeutic potential of substances like psilocybin in addressing conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. With the passage of SB 1670 and the allocation of funding for psilocybin research, Arizona could emerge as one of the leaders in advancing the scientific understanding of these substances. The formal recognition of psilocybin's therapeutic potential is just beginning, but its potential impact on mental health treatment could be profound.

Originally published by 19 April, 2024

