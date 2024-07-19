ARTICLE
19 July 2024

Dimensions Of Diversity: The Road To Trust: Navigating Clinical Trials In Underrepresented Communities With Dr. Heather Butts And Dr. Rebecca Dahl (Podcast)

The trio discuss the history of clinical trials specifically for Black Americans and explore how the Tuskegee Syphilis Study was a turning point for ethics and trust in clinical studies.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dr. Heather Butts and Dr. Rebecca Dahl to discuss the history of clinical trials in underrepresented communities, and how the healthcare industry is working to gain back trust among many communities of color.

The trio discuss the history of clinical trials specifically for Black Americans and explore how the Tuskegee Syphilis Study was a turning point for ethics and trust in clinical studies. They highlight how this study has influenced the progression of clinical research.

Later, our guests discuss some of the barriers that still exist that prevent certain underrepresented groups from wanting to participate in clinical trials. Finally, the discussion shifts to some strategies that could be implemented to restore trust in these communities to boost participation in these important research studies.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

