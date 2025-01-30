Bipartisan AGs Support Universal Service Fund

- A bipartisan coalition of 22 AGs and the Maine Office of the Public Advocate filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in consolidated cases FCC v. Consumers' Research (No. 24-354) and Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition v. Consumers' Research (No. 24-422), urging the Court to reverse the lower court's decision invalidating the Universal Service Fund (USF).
- In the brief, the AGs argue that the USF, which was established as part of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to promote communications services infrastructure including in rural communities, has provided the benefits Congress intended, and they argue that this case does not raise nondelegation doctrine concerns.
- The AGs request that the Court reverse the lower court's decision and affirm the constitutionality of the USF.
