ARTICLE
28 October 2024

Trade Policy Update Protecting Production & Profits For Pennsylvania Manufacturers

BI
Contributor

Buchanan, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, and the Manufacturer & Business Association presented on the latest on trade policy for U.S. producers...
United States Strategy
Authors

Buchanan, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, and the Manufacturer & Business Association presented on the latest on trade policy for U.S. producers, including Buchanan's predictions on trade policies for a Trump administration vs a Harris administration. The presentation covered the latest on China, U.S. reshoring, and legal tools for U.S. manufacturers to level the playing field when competing against unfairly low-priced imports.

Authors
