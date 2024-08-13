This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes:
- An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in August and September 2024
- A run-through of notable political, electoral, and congressional developments, including the decision of President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election, and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.
- Updates on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
- An outlook on the current Congress and the state of play for the 2024 congressional and presidential elections
- A look at current political, economic, and societal trends and factors that could impact the 2024 political and legislative landscape
