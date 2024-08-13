ARTICLE
13 August 2024

Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, Timelines, And Polling Data Driving Federal Policy Decisions

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore
An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in August and September 2024
United States Strategy
Photo of Eugenia E. Pierson
Photo of Kevin O'Neill
Photo of David J.M. Skillman
Photo of Peter E. Duyshart
Photo of Lucas Gorak
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes:

  • An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in August and September 2024
  • A run-through of notable political, electoral, and congressional developments, including the decision of President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election, and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.
  • Updates on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
  • An outlook on the current Congress and the state of play for the 2024 congressional and presidential elections
  • A look at current political, economic, and societal trends and factors that could impact the 2024 political and legislative landscape

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eugenia E. Pierson
Eugenia E. Pierson
Photo of Kevin O'Neill
Kevin O'Neill
Photo of David J.M. Skillman
David J.M. Skillman
Photo of Peter E. Duyshart
Peter E. Duyshart
Photo of Lucas Gorak
Lucas Gorak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More