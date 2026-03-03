Data Bytes – Deals And Happenings In The Data Center Space

As part of our ongoing effort to focus on issues, incentives, acquisitions, joint ventures and the general comings and goings on in the data center arena...

As part of our ongoing effort to focus on issues, incentives, acquisitions, joint ventures and the general comings and goings on in the data center arena, we thought it might be helpful to our readers to summarize some of the incredible deals that are occurring in the general data center marketplace.



While far from novel as we are aggregating stories of interest, given the speed and volume of deals, we hope that our quick overview of transactions might be helpful to those interested in learning more about the data center marketplace. If any of the stories pique your curiosity, feel free to email us and we will be happy to share information on the applicable article so you can dive deeper.

In no particular order, we saw the following over the last few weeks since our last posting:

Ormat Technologies inked a 150 Million MW Power Purchase Agreement with NV Energy to support Google Data Centers – clean energy procurement.

inked a 150 Million MW Power Purchase Agreement with to support Data Centers – clean energy procurement. Louisiana – Amazon to invest $12 Billion in data center campuses in Caddo Parish, Louisiana to support cloud computing and AI.

– Amazon to invest $12 Billion in data center campuses in Caddo Parish, Louisiana to support cloud computing and AI. Virginia – earlier this week, the Virginia Senate budget eliminates data center tax break to create potential $1B funding source for energy cost reduction.

– earlier this week, the Virginia Senate budget eliminates data center tax break to create potential $1B funding source for energy cost reduction. Anthropic announces $7 Billion Dollar deal with Hut 8 for a 15-year capacity agreement.

announces $7 Billion Dollar deal with Hut 8 for a 15-year capacity agreement. Texas – Soluna announces a partnership with Metrobloks for Kati 2 as part of a large scale digital infrastructure investment plan.

– Soluna announces a partnership with Metrobloks for Kati 2 as part of a large scale digital infrastructure investment plan. Pennsylvania – 1.4 Million square foot data center proposed in Montgomery County,

– 1.4 Million square foot data center proposed in Montgomery County, Delaware – 6 Million square foot facility proposed for Delaware City, Delaware.

– 6 Million square foot facility proposed for Delaware City, Delaware. Clearway Energy Group has signed 3, 20-year power purchase agreements with Google to provide Google with 1.17 GW of “carbon free energy” in Missouri, Texas and West Virginia.

The Bits N Bytes Corner: This, friends, is a mere sampling of deals. Our goal here is to continue to share deals in the space and where they are happening and, as the year progresses, we will share structure, power supply and financing strategies for those interested.

