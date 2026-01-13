Data Bytes – Deals And Happenings In The Data Center Marketplace

As part of our ongoing effort to focus on issues, incentives, acquisitions, joint ventures and the general comings and goings on in the data center arena, we thought it might be helpful to our readers to summarize some of the incredible deals that are occurring in the general data center marketplace.



While far from novel as we are aggregating stories of interest, given the speed and volume of deals, we hope that our quick overview of transactions might be helpful to those interested in learning more about the data center marketplace. If any of the stories pique your curiosity, feel free to email us and we will be happy to share information on the applicable article so you can dive deeper.

In no particular order, we saw the following:

Georgia – saw a $3.7 Billion-dollar data center proposed in Spalding County, Georgia;

– saw a $3.7 Billion-dollar data center proposed in Spalding County, Georgia; Texas – saw a $1.5 Billion-dollar data center proposed in San Morcos, Texas;

– saw a $1.5 Billion-dollar data center proposed in San Morcos, Texas; Mississippi – saw Elon Musk's XAI to invest over $20 Billion-dollars in a Southaven, Mississippi data center project;

– saw Elon Musk's XAI to invest over $20 Billion-dollars in a Southaven, Mississippi data center project; Illinois – saw Hut 8 move to obtain zoning approvals on a $5 Billion-dollar data center in Logan, Illinois;

– saw Hut 8 move to obtain zoning approvals on a $5 Billion-dollar data center in Logan, Illinois; Europe – GTR obtained $2 Billion-dollars from KKR and Oak Hill Capital to expand their data center presence in Europe;

– GTR obtained $2 Billion-dollars from KKR and Oak Hill Capital to expand their data center presence in Europe; Capacity – estimates were issued showing data center capacity growing to over 200 Giga Watts by 2030, a massive increase;

– estimates were issued showing data center capacity growing to over 200 Giga Watts by 2030, a massive increase; Ohio – saw a $1 Billion-dollar, 500,000 SF data center being proposed in Scioto County, Ohio;

– saw a $1 Billion-dollar, 500,000 SF data center being proposed in Scioto County, Ohio; Pennsylvania – saw a $15 Billion-dollar, 16 building, 700-acre complex proposed in Carlisle, Pennsylvania;

– saw a $15 Billion-dollar, 16 building, 700-acre complex proposed in Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Michigan – saw a $1 Billion-dollar data center proposed by Microsoft in Lowell Township, MI;

– saw a $1 Billion-dollar data center proposed by Microsoft in Lowell Township, MI; Google's parent company, Alphabet , announced plans to acquire Intersect, a data center and energy infrastructure solutions company;

, announced plans to acquire Intersect, a data center and energy infrastructure solutions company; Capacity – data centers represented 40% of the PJM power capacity costs at the last PJM auction;

– data centers represented 40% of the PJM power capacity costs at the last PJM auction; Washington, DC – Bisnow is hosting their National Datacenter – Construction Design, and Development conference in Washington, DC on February 18, 2026 – 7:30 EST ; and

– Bisnow is hosting their National Datacenter – Construction Design, and Development conference in Washington, DC on ; and Iowa – Meta announced a purchase of a 328- acre site in Davenport, Iowa that is likely to be the home of a large data center.

The Quantitative/Qualitative Corner: This, friends, is like one week's worth of deals – yes, a fast moving, large dollars being discussed and spent type of hyper frenzied marketplace. Our goal here is to continue to share deals in the space and where they are happening and we will share structure, power supply and financing strategies as the year progresses for those interested.

