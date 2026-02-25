ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Fastest 5 Minutes: "Prohibition On Certain Semiconductor Products And Services" (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

This week's episode covers a proposed FAR provision entitled "Prohibition on Certain Semiconductor Products and Services" implementing Section 5949 of the FY23 NDAA, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Addie Cliffe.
United States Government, Public Sector
Peter Eyre and Adelicia R. Cliffe
Authors
Photo of Peter Eyre
Peter Eyre
Photo of Adelicia R. Cliffe
Adelicia R. Cliffe
