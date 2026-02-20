GSA Applications Consolidate Into SAM.gov

The U.S. government's consolidation of federal online applications and tools continues. By the end of this month, both the Electronic Subcontracting Reporting System (eSRS) at eSRS.gov and parts of the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS) at FPDS.gov will migrate to the System for Award Management (SAM) at SAM.gov. The General Services Administration will completely discontinue use of eSRS.gov on Feb. 20, 2026, and public access to FPDS' public website, login, and search tools (including ezSearch) will cease on Feb. 24, 2026. The remaining government feeds to FPDS.gov are scheduled to sunset later in fiscal year 2026.

Additional information on the eSRS transition can be found here, and additional information on the FPDS transition can be found here.

Who is being impacted by the eSRS transition?

Active eSRS users. eSRS is used by "other than small" federal prime contractors and subcontractors that are required to submit, review, and approve subcontracting reports. Only active eSRS users need to ensure that their accounts are properly moved over to SAM.gov by taking the administrative steps described below. Small federal prime contractors or subcontractors without small business subcontracting report obligations do not need to take any action.

Steps to take for the eSRS transition

Those who have not logged into their eSRS.gov account within the last six months should do so by Feb. 20, 2026.

Download any required reports prior to the decommission of eSRS, as some functionalities will not be available during the transition period.

For those who do not already have a SAM.gov account (i.e., because they are a subcontractor), create one using the same email address that is associated with a current eSRS.gov account. For assistance with creating a SAM.gov account, please visit fsd.gov.

For those who already have a SAM.gov account, please ensure the SAM.gov account email is one of the emails associated with the eSRS.gov account.

Who is being impacted by the FPDS transition?

The general public. FPDS has, in the past, proven to be a valuable research tool for obtaining detailed information on government spending, awardees, and procurement planning. The database enables federal contractors to conduct market research, identify opportunities and spending trends, and analyze competitors.

For those who do not already have a SAM.gov account, sign up for at least a user account, which is required to access public data. Contractors will need to discontinue use of FPDS and instead use SAM.gov for government contracting search requirements. It remains to be seen how effective SAM.gov will be in obtaining the same information previously available through FPDS.

