19 February 2026

Former Assistant AG Challenges Incumbent In Nebraska AG Race

Democrat Jocelyn Brasher, a former assistant attorney general, has announced her candidacy for the Nebraska...
  • Democrat Jocelyn Brasher, a former assistant attorney general, has announced her candidacy for the Nebraska AG seat, challenging her former boss, Republican incumbent Mike Hilgers.
  • Brasher served for five years in the Nebraska AG's office—including a period under Hilgers—where she specialized in consumer fraud and led multistate investigations before transitioning to roles as a county prosecutor and private litigator.
  • Brasher appears to be the first Democrat to enter the race so far; Hilgers is currently unopposed on the Republican side.

