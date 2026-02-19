Former Assistant AG Challenges Incumbent In Nebraska AG Race

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Democrat Jocelyn Brasher, a former assistant attorney general,
has announced her candidacy for the Nebraska AG seat, challenging
her former boss, Republican incumbent Mike Hilgers.
Brasher served for five years in the Nebraska AG's
office—including a period under Hilgers—where she
specialized in consumer fraud and led multistate investigations
before transitioning to roles as a county prosecutor and private
litigator.
Brasher appears to be the first Democrat to enter the race so
far; Hilgers is currently unopposed on the Republican side.
