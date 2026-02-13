ARTICLE
13 February 2026

The Weekly Hill Update - February 9, 2026

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES

  • Several senior officials will testify on Capitol Hill, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS).
  • President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.
  • Lawmakers are negotiating legislation to extend funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which expires at the end of the week.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session today through Thursday, taking up the SAVE America Act, Republicans' bill to require proof of citizenship to vote.
  • The Homeland Security Committee will hold an oversight hearing tomorrow with the heads of USCIS, ICE and CBP.
  • Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee will host Bondi for an oversight hearing.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will take up another short-term funding extension for DHS.
  • The Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee will host National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy to receive NTSB's report on last year's fatal air collision over the Potomac River near Washington.
  • Also Thursday, the Banking Committee will hold an oversight hearing with Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Trump will participate in a television interview this afternoon.
  • Netanyahu will visit the White House Wednesday.
  • The White House has not released the rest of Trump's schedule for this week.

