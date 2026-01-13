EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 124

European Commission approves €450 million in Czech State aid to support new semiconductor manufacturing facility (see here)

On 23 November 2025, the Commission announced the approval of a €450 million Czech State aid measure to support US chipmaker Onsemi in building the European Union's first integrated chip manufacturing plant for Silicon Carbide ("SiC") power devices* in Ro~nov pod Radhoatěm, Czech Republic. The State aid will take the form of a €450 million direct grant to Onsemi to support the company's €1.64 billion investment. Basis. The Commission's assessment was based on Article 107(3)(c) TFEU (which enables Member States to grant aid to facilitate the development of certain economic activities subject to certain conditions) and on the principles set out in the European Chips Act, which entered into force on 21 September 2023 (Regulation (EU) 2023/1781 of 13 September 2023 establishing a framework of measures for strengthening Europe's semiconductor ecosystem). To recall, the Chips Act is part of the Commission's package of measures released in 2022 (see here) aimed at ensuring the EU's security of supply and technological leadership in the field of semiconductors. (Micro-) chips or semiconductors are key building blocks for digital products, e.g., smartphones, computers, and medical equipment (see also Jones Day EU Emergency Response Update No. 107 of 29 September 2023). The Commission also deemed the Czech measure as in line with the objectives of the Political Guidelines for the European Commission 2024- 2029, which encompass boosting investment in innovative technologies (e.g., semiconductors, supercomputing, quantum computing) to ramp up Europe's competitiveness. Assessment. According to the Commission's assessment of the Czech measure, the State aid to Onsemi will contribute to both reinforcing the EU's technological autonomy in semiconductor technologies and to accelerating the digital and green transitions. In particular, the Commission deemed the Onsemi facility as: first-of-a-kind , as the plant will use innovative manufacturing technologies and will aim to manufacture products with superior performance, which are currently not present in Europe; and

, as the plant will use innovative manufacturing technologies and will aim to manufacture products with superior performance, which are currently not present in Europe; and contributing to security of supply in Europe (e.g., by committing to comply with priority-rated orders to produce in Europe in case of a supply crisis and by helping to halt overreliance on semiconductor devices manufactured outside of Europe). This State aid measure is the Commission's eighth approval based on principles set out in the Chips Act, with earlier measures including, for example, the Commission's approval on 18 December 2024 of a €1.3 billion Italian State aid measure to support Silicon Box in constructing a semiconductor advanced packaging and testing facility in Novara, Italy (see Jones Day EU Emergency Response Update No. 119 of 31 December 2024). Looking ahead. The new facility is expected to start commercial operations by 2027. The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under case number SA.117291 in the State aid register on the Commission's competition website after addressing confidentiality issues. * SiC power devices are vital to enabling efficient, compact, high-performance power electronics used in electric vehicles, fast-charging stations, renewable energy generation, and other industrial applications. The integrated Onsemi plant aims to cover all manufacturing steps, from SiC crystal growth to finished devices.