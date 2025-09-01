Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the General Services Administration to prioritize classical and traditional architecture as the preferred style for major federal public buildings, update its policies accordingly, and require architects and design reviewers to have expertise in these styles. Establishes stricter review and presidential notification requirements for approving designs that deviate from this preference.

Trump Executive Order - Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again

