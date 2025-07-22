ARTICLE
22 July 2025

FAR 2.0 Unpacked: Parts 18, 39, And 43 (Video)

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Erica L. Bakies and Amy Hoang
DC summer is in full swing, and so is the FAR Overhaul. In this quick-hit episode of Claims and Sustains, Seyfarth partners Amy Hoang and Erica Bakies break down the latest changes to FAR Parts 18 (Emergency Acquisitions), 39 (ICT), and 43 (Contract Mods). What's been cut, what's been moved, and what you need to know—fast.

Erica L. Bakies
Amy Hoang
