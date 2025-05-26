Fastest 5 Minutes: DOJ's Corporate Enforcement Priorities, Army Transformation (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a SBA notice relating to the mentor-protégé program, an Army memo about its transformation strategy, revisions to DCSA Form 328, DOD's Software Fast Track Initiative, and revisions to DOJ's Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.