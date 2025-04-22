ARTICLE
22 April 2025

States DOGE-ing: Impact Of State DOGE Efforts On Government Contractors

Crowell & Moring LLP

As the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts continue to make sweeping changes across federal agencies...
United States Government, Public Sector
Derick D. Dailey

As the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts continue to make sweeping changes across federal agencies, more than a dozen states have followed suit, launching their own DOGE initiatives that seek to mirror or build upon the federal DOGE. Join our presenters David Ginsberg, Derick D. Dailey, and Yuan Zhou as they explore state-led DOGE activity across the country, and the implications and collateral impacts faced by state and local government contractors.

Derick D. Dailey
