Fastest 5 Minutes: Executive Order – "Implementing The President's Department Of Government Efficiency Cost Efficiency Initiative" (Podcast)

This week's episode features a deep dive on the President's Executive Order, Implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency Cost Efficiency Initiative, which imposes significant requirements and will likely impact many government contractors and grantees. This episode is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

