The Weekly Hill Update

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- House Republicans are scrambling to overcome disagreements on their reconciliation plans, desperate to show progress ahead of Memorial Day.
- Several cabinet officials will appear on Capitol Hill for congressional hearings
- President Donald Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House.
HOUSE
- The House will hold floor votes tonight through Thursday, taking up legislation aiming to restrict Chinese Communist Party influence in American universities.
- Several administration officials will testify in oversight hearings, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Appropriations Committee.
- On Tuesday, the Natural Resources Committee will mark up its piece of Republicans' reconciliation legislation, while other committees originally planning to take up their portions this week have been delayed.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue voting on Trump's nominations.
- Cabinet officials testifying in Senate hearings include Noem, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and FBI Director Kash Patel, all at the Appropriations Committee.
- Thursday, the Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on artificial intelligence with executives from OpenAI, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, and CoreWeave.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, Trump will make a “Sports Announcement,” reportedly a plan to host the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, and tonight will attend a campaign fundraiser at his golf course outside Washington.
- Tomorrow, he will host Carney at the White House.
- The White House has hinted at potential trade deal announcements this week.
