8 May 2025

The Weekly Hill Update

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • House Republicans are scrambling to overcome disagreements on their reconciliation plans, desperate to show progress ahead of Memorial Day.
  • Several cabinet officials will appear on Capitol Hill for congressional hearings
  • President Donald Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House.

HOUSE

  • The House will hold floor votes tonight through Thursday, taking up  legislation aiming to restrict Chinese Communist Party influence in American universities.
  • Several administration officials will testify in oversight hearings, including Treasury Secretary  Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary  Kristi Noem at the Appropriations Committee.
  • On Tuesday, the Natural Resources Committee will  mark up its  piece of Republicans' reconciliation legislation, while other committees originally planning to take up their portions this week have been  delayed.
  • The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will continue voting on Trump's nominations.
  • Cabinet officials testifying in Senate hearings include  Noem, Agriculture Secretary  Brooke Rollins, and FBI Director  Kash Patel, all at the Appropriations Committee.
  • Thursday, the Commerce Committee will hold a  hearing on artificial intelligence with executives from OpenAI, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, and CoreWeave.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Today, Trump will make a “Sports Announcement,” reportedly a  plan to host the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, and tonight will attend a campaign fundraiser at his golf course outside Washington.
  • Tomorrow, he will  host Carney at the White House.
  • The White House has  hinted at potential trade deal announcements this week.

