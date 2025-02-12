On February 6, 2025, Crowell & Moring presented a webinar, "The New Normal: What U.S. Government Contractors and Grant Recipients Need to Know About Terminations, Stop Work Orders, Tariffs, and the

On February 6, 2025, Crowell & Moring presented a webinar, "The New Normal: What U.S. Government Contractors and Grant Recipients Need to Know About Terminations, Stop Work Orders, Tariffs, and the Path Forward in 2025." In this webinar (available here), Crowell & Moring lawyers specializing in U.S. government contracts and grants addressed:

Stop Work Orders

De-Scoping Contracts and Grants

Partial and Full Terminations for Convenience

Non-Payment and Other Breaches

The Impact of New Tariffs

Specifically, the discussion focused on potential government actions contractors and grant recipients can expect given recent developments, and the steps that contractors and grant recipients can take now to preserve their rights and protect the bottom line. This includes responding to and negotiating with government counterparties, providing notice where required, and thinking about cost recovery strategies.

