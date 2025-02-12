ARTICLE
12 February 2025

What U.S. Government Contractors And Grant Recipients Need To Know About Terminations, Stop Work Orders, Tariffs, And The Path Forward In 2025

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
On February 6, 2025, Crowell & Moring presented a webinar, "The New Normal: What U.S. Government Contractors and Grant Recipients Need to Know About Terminations, Stop Work Orders, Tariffs, and the
United States Government, Public Sector
Stephen J. McBrady,Skye Mathieson,Taylor McDaniels
+1 Authors

On February 6, 2025, Crowell & Moring presented a webinar, "The New Normal: What U.S. Government Contractors and Grant Recipients Need to Know About Terminations, Stop Work Orders, Tariffs, and the Path Forward in 2025." In this webinar (available here), Crowell & Moring lawyers specializing in U.S. government contracts and grants addressed:

  • Stop Work Orders
  • De-Scoping Contracts and Grants
  • Partial and Full Terminations for Convenience
  • Non-Payment and Other Breaches
  • The Impact of New Tariffs

Specifically, the discussion focused on potential government actions contractors and grant recipients can expect given recent developments, and the steps that contractors and grant recipients can take now to preserve their rights and protect the bottom line. This includes responding to and negotiating with government counterparties, providing notice where required, and thinking about cost recovery strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen J. McBrady
Stephen J. McBrady
Photo of Skye Mathieson
Skye Mathieson
Photo of Charles Baek
Charles Baek
Photo of Taylor McDaniels
Taylor McDaniels
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More