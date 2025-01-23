ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Fastest 5 Minutes: Suspension And Debarment, Pay Equity, 1260H List Updates, FY 2025 NDAA (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
M. Yuan Zhou

This week's episode covers the FAR final rule to harmonize the procurement and nonprocurement suspension and debarment regulations, rescission of the FAR proposed rule on Pay Equity and Transparency in Federal Contracting, updates to the 1260H List of Chinese military companies, and passage of the FY2025 NDAA, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

Authors
Photo of M. Yuan Zhou
M. Yuan Zhou
