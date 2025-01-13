ARTICLE
13 January 2025

FAR Council Withdraws Proposed Contractor Pay Inquiry And Transparency Rule

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Effective as of January 8, 2025, the FAR Council has withdrawn a proposed rule that would have limited federal contractors from seeking and considering information about job applicants...
United States Government, Public Sector
Guy Brenner and Olympia Karageorgiou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Effective as of January 8, 2025, the FAR Council has withdrawn a proposed rule that would have limited federal contractors from seeking and considering information about job applicants' compensation history and required contractors to disclose salary ranges in job postings.

The announcement states that "in light of the limited time remaining in the current Administration" the FAR Council "decided to withdraw the proposed policy and rule and focus [its] attention on other priorities." The notice states the withdrawal "will also help ensure that the agencies can benefit from the latest information on this topic if they return to it in the future."

We will continue to report on developments related to the presidential transition and incoming administration on Government Contractor Compliance and Regulatory Update.

Authors
Photo of Guy Brenner
Photo of Olympia Karageorgiou
