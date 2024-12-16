Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: New Administration – Conflicts Of Interest, Revolving Door, And Bid Protests (Podcast)

This week's special edition focuses on what contractors can expect from the incoming administration relating to conflicts of interest, revolving door...

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.

This week's special edition focuses on what contractors can expect from the incoming administration relating to conflicts of interest, revolving door, and bid protests, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Dan Forman, and Rob Sneckenberg. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

self to listen.<br />

The content of this article is intended to provide a generalguide to the subject matter. Specialist advice be sought about your specific circumstances.