ARTICLE
16 December 2024

Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: New Administration – Conflicts Of Interest, Revolving Door, And Bid Protests (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
M. Yuan Zhou,Daniel R. Forman, and Robert Sneckenberg

This week's special edition focuses on what contractors can expect from the incoming administration relating to conflicts of interest, revolving door, and bid protests, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Dan Forman, and Rob Sneckenberg. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Authors
Photo of M. Yuan Zhou
M. Yuan Zhou
Photo of Daniel R. Forman
Daniel R. Forman
Photo of Robert Sneckenberg
Robert Sneckenberg
