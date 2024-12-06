ARTICLE
6 December 2024

Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: New Administration – Domestic Preferences And Supply Chain Security (Podcast)

United States Government, Public Sector
M. Yuan Zhou,Adelicia R. Cliffe, and Alexandra Barbee-Garrett

This week's special edition focuses on what contractors can expect from the incoming administration relating to domestic preferences, supply chain security and sourcing, and evolving requirements and enforcement, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Addie Cliffe, and Alex Barbee-Garrett. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

