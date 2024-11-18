ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Fastest 5 Minutes: Incoming Administration, SAM, OFCCP, Rule Of Two (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

This week's episode covers initial thoughts on what contractors can expect from the Trump administration...
United States Government, Public Sector
Authors
This week's episode covers initial thoughts on what contractors can expect from the Trump administration, an interim rule to clarify that an offeror's failure to maintain SAM registration during the period between proposal submission and contract award does not render the offeror ineligible for award, an OFCCP notice giving contractors the opportunity to object to release of Type 2 EEO-1 reports, and a proposed rule that would expand the application of the "Rule of Two" to require federal agencies to give preference to small businesses on multiple‑award contract task and delivery orders, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

