Aligning AI Development With White House Safety And Security Standards

Arecent White House memorandum on AI reminds U.S. AI companies that a more measured approach—prioritizing safety, security, and trustworthiness—will yield long-term benefits, especially in light of the evolving regulatory landscape and the U.S. government poised to be one of the largest customers of AI technology.

The memorandum underscores that "AI has emerged as an era-defining technology" but warns that "if misused, AI could threaten United States national security" and "undermine democratic institutions and processes." While the memorandum itself may be less substantive and more political, it signals a clear intent from the U.S. government to enforce safety and security standards on AI development.

Moreover, the memorandum emphasizes that "the United States must lead the world's development of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI." This isn't merely aspirational; it's a directive that will shape future procurement and investment strategies by the U.S. government deploying tax dollars. The U.S. government is poised to become one of the largest customers of AI technologies. Businesses that take the time to develop AI systems meeting rigorous safety standards will not only likely comply with any future regulations but also position themselves at the forefront of lucrative government contracts and partnerships. The scalability of AI amplifies this opportunity. Investing in safety and security upfront may require more time and resources, but the returns are exponential.

In this context, the tortoise—not the hare—emerges as the true victor. Companies that proceed thoughtfully, ensuring their AI technologies are dependable and aligned with national priorities, will ultimately outpace competitors who prioritized speed over substance. In essence, the evolving regulatory environment makes it clear that patience and diligence in AI development are not just prudent—they're essential.

If the United States Government does not act with responsible speed and in partnership with industry, civil society, and academia to make use of AI capabilities in service of the national security mission — and to ensure the safety, security, and trustworthiness of American AI innovation writ large — it risks losing ground to strategic competitors. www.whitehouse.gov/...

