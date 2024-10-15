ARTICLE
15 October 2024

Navigating Compliance In Government Contracts: Insights From SEC And DOJ Perspectives (Podcast)

Wiley Rein

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts Podcast, Kevin Muhlendorf, a partner in Wiley's White Collar and Defense & Government Investigations practice...
In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts Podcast, Kevin Muhlendorf, a partner in Wiley's White Collar and Defense & Government Investigations practice, discusses the critical intersection of compliance in government contracting and the evolving roles of the SEC and DOJ. Kevin emphasizes the importance of internal compliance programs, the impact of whistleblower initiatives, and the nuances of recent regulatory developments. Listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the need for rigorous data management and transparent communication within their organizations to mitigate risks associated with potential accounting issues, cyber breaches, and evolving ESG standards.

