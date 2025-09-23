Restriction On Entry Of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers (Trump EO Tracker)

Restricts entry of new H-1B specialty-occupation workers unless employers pay $100,000 fee or receive a national-interest exemption, and directs Homeland Security and the Department of State to enforce the restriction.

Restricts entry of new H-1B specialty-occupation workers unless employers pay $100,000 fee or receive a national-interest exemption, and directs Homeland Security and the Department of State to enforce the restriction. Instructs the Departments of Labor and Homeland Security to launch rulemakings to raise prevailing wage levels and prioritize higher-skilled, higher-paid foreign workers.

The restrictions take effect September 21, 2025, and are set to last for 12 months unless extended.

