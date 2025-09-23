Restriction On Entry Of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers (Trump EO Tracker)

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Restricts entry of new H-1B specialty-occupation workers unless employers pay $100,000 fee or receive a national-interest exemption, and directs Homeland Security and the Department of State to enforce the restriction.
The restrictions take effect September 21, 2025, and are set to
last for 12 months unless extended.