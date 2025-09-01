Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 16 | UK Immigration In A Post-Brexit World: What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

In this episode of GT's Big Law Redefined podcast, Immigration Insights series host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Ben Sheldrick, Managing Partner at McGrath and Sheldrick in London, to break down the evolving landscape of UK immigration.

Together, they explore how Brexit has reshaped the UK's approach to immigration, from the end of EU free movement to the introduction of an updated points-based system.

Ben explains what employers need to know about sponsoring skilled workers, intercompany transfers, and business visitors, while highlighting the increasing costs and compliance requirements for companies.

The conversation covers the latest rules on permanent residence, digitized entry systems like the ETA, and special pathways for entrepreneurs, investors, and top global talent.

With practical comparisons to the U.S. immigration system and insights into navigating the complex regulatory environment, this episode is a must-listen for HR professionals, multinational businesses, and anyone interested in UK immigration policy.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.