Travel Bans Are Back – Are Exemptions Possible?

Travel bans are back, with an initial list of 19 countries, and that list may be expanded to include an additional 36 nations. This latest round of travel restrictions find their basis in Presidential Proclamation 10949 "Restricting the Entry of Foreign Nationals To Protect the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats" which has put in place visa and entry restrictions on citizens of Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The proclamation also adds additional suspension of citizens from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela as visitors or students. Officials will consider additional restrictions for Egypt. Currently the administration is considering additional restrictions to a larger list of countries including: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. See Trump administration weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban, memo says | Reuters.

History Repeating

This is not the first set of travel restrictions that we have seen implemented. During the first term of the Trump administration, several travel bans were implemented for a variety of reasons, culminating with COVID-19 travel restrictions. What do the prior travel bans tell us about this latest proclamation? The administration has expanded its travel restrictions to include a broader set of countries, potentially including those that benefit from citizenship-by-investment programs, as well more than 20 African countries.

The National Interest Exemption is Back

Previous travel bans had allowed for travel in support of specific areas of national interest (NIE), which included crucial infrastructure. Authorities have reinstated the NIE as an option for obtaining an exemption from the travel restrictions. The wording of the current proclamation appears to severely limit NIEs in terms of requirements and processing. The "case by case" language suggests that NIEs will be significantly harder to obtain for individuals affected by the current restrictions. There is currently no procedure for advance application for NIEs; accordingly, they must be requested at an embassy appointment. Applicants must also qualify for the visa they are seeking before the NIE step, which raises the visa interview stakes. Accordingly, significant preparation is recommended for travelers affected by these bans, particularly in terms of visa qualification and NIE qualification. Finally, applicants must be prepared for significant administrative processing as NIEs are reviewed.

Applicants seeking NIEs for visa issuance are recommended to consult immigration counsel to conduct an in-depth review of qualifications and supporting evidence. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, we can expect guidance on NIEs to evolve in the coming months.