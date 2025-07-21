FREE WEBINAR: Hiring Right – Immigration Compliance For Hospitality Employers

Hiring Right in Hospitality: Immigration Compliance Isn't Optional—It's Essential

As recent high-profile ICE investigations in Los Angeles and Southern California have shown, hospitality businesses are under growing scrutiny. Whether you run a restaurant, hotel, catering company, or food truck, understanding your obligations under federal immigration law is a business imperative.

Join us for our July 23, 2025 webinar, "Hiring Right: Immigration Compliance for Hospitality Employers," where we'll cover the key strategies and risks that employers need to navigate to stay compliant, confident, and covered.

This session won't be about dissecting every line of the Form I-9. It will be a practical guide to getting the big things right: verifying work authorization lawfully, treating your team equitably, and preparing for the real possibility of an audit or investigation.

This won't be just another informational legal webinar from attorneys that don't understand the reality of operating a restaurant, bar, hotel, or catering company. This webinar will include real life experiences from an attorney who spent 20 years in the hospitality industry – including managing a restaurant through an immigration raid.

We'll begin by outlining your core obligations under the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA), including which documents you're legally allowed to request from employees. We'll also cover how to build a compliant hiring process that avoids common pitfalls, such as rejecting valid documents that appear "temporary" or favoring certain immigration statuses.

Next, you'll hear the latest on how to handle E-Verify responsibly and what to do if an employee receives a Tentative Nonconfirmation (TNC). We'll explore real-life hospitality scenarios, such as how to respond when a dishwasher presents a receipt for a lost green card, or what happens when your front desk agent's Social Security number doesn't match SSA records.

We'll also cover how to prepare for—and respond to—ICE Notices of Inspection (NOIs), including what steps to take during the critical three-day response window and how proactive internal audits can help mitigate fines or even prevent an investigation in the first place.

We will give you strategies for training your managers and HR teams, handling reverification correctly, and creating an audit-ready infrastructure, even in high-turnover, multi-location environments. Hospitality employers cannot afford to "wing it" when it comes to immigration compliance. The safest approach is to be prepared, not panicked.

Whether you're a general manager, HR lead, or in-house counsel, this session is designed to empower you with clear, actionable guidance and tools.

