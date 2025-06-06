ARTICLE
6 June 2025

USCIS Updates I-9 Handbook To Reflect Extended Cap-Gap Extension For F-1 Students

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
As of April 2, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration (USCIS) has updated the M-274 Handbook for Employers to reflect the December 18, 2024 Department of Homeland Security final rule automatically extending the cap-gap...
United States Immigration
Colleen L. Caden,Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As of April 2, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration (USCIS) has updated the M-274 Handbook for Employers to reflect the December 18, 2024 Department of Homeland Security final rule automatically extending the cap-gap period for eligible F-1 students so as to avoid certain students with unadjudicated cap-subject H-1B petitions from losing work authorization on October 1. Employers who file cap-subject H-1B change of status petitions on behalf of F-1 students will want to ensure that they properly complete or update Form I-9 for such students in a timely manner.

As background, regulatory cap-gap provisions allow certain F-1 students to extend their F-1 status to bridge the gap between the end of their F-1 status and the start of their cap-subject H-1B. Cap-gap also allows students with valid, unexpired Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT to extend their work authorization to the start of their cap-subject H-1B. To qualify for cap-gap extension, the employer must file a timely H-1B petition requesting a change of status for the F-1 student.

Regulations provide that if a student in F-1 status without OPT or STEM OPT has a timely-filed cap-subject H-1B change of status petition submitted on their behalf, they will receive a cap-gap extension of their F-1 status only. If a student in F-1 status with unexpired OPT or STEM OPT has a timely filed cap-subject H-1B change of status petition filed on their behalf, they will receive a cap-gap extension of both F-1 status and OPT.

In prior years, cap-gap protections only applied through the start of the new fiscal year, October 1. As a result, certain F-1 students whose cap-subject H-1B petitions had not yet been adjudicated by USCIS by October 1, lost their employment authorization between October 1 and the effective date of their new H-1B petition.

The new regulations provide that cap-gap status and employment authorization will now continue through April 1st or the date the cap-subject H-1B goes into effect, whichever is earlier. This will prevent F-1 students with OPT or STEM OPT with pending cap-subject H-1B petitions from losing work authorization while waiting for USCIS to adjudicate their petition.

Form I-9 Instructions for Employers

  • Employers are reminded that students with expiring OPT or STEM OPT must timely reverify the Form I-9 prior to the expiration of their Employment Authorization Document (EAD);
  • To be eligible for cap-gap employment benefits, the F-1 student must:
    • have a cap-subject change of status H-1B petition filed on their behalf
    • have an unexpired EAD at the time cap-subject change of status H-1B petition received by USCIS
  • The "alien authorized to work until" date entered on Form I-9 will be April 1, 2026 for cap-subject H-1B petitions submitted for fiscal year 2026 (not October 1, 2025 as in prior years).

Associate Xhulia Gjokaj was a contributing author to this client alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Colleen L. Caden
Colleen L. Caden
Photo of Maria Fernanda Gandarez
Maria Fernanda Gandarez
Photo of Avram Morell
Avram Morell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More