I-9 Immigration Compliance For Restaurants & Hotels

Mastering I-9 Compliance to Avoid Costly ICE Audits

I-9 compliance is more crucial than ever for businesses, especially those in the U.S. hospitality industry. An ICE audit can shut down your restaurant overnight. A single misplaced I-9 form could cost tens of thousands in fines.

Is your hospitality business prepared?

Running a successful restaurant or hotel is demanding, requiring owners and managers to juggle countless responsibilities. In the fast-paced hospitality industry, it is easy to focus on immediate concerns—staffing, customer service, and food quality—while overlooking I-9 compliance.

Yet, failing to meet I-9 requirements can have severe consequences. A minor paperwork error can result in hefty fines, and in extreme cases, force a business to shut down. With increased government scrutiny on employment verification, hospitality employers must ensure that every worker on their payroll is properly documented and authorized to work in the United States

The Constant Challenge of Hiring in Hospitality

For many in the hospitality industry, hiring is a constant challenge. High turnover rates, seasonal staffing needs, and a diverse workforce make employment verification feel like a never-ending administrative burden.

Ignoring I-9 compliance is not an option.

Immigration enforcement is no longer a peripheral concern—it is now a front-and-center business risk that demands your attention.

A Personal Perspective: From Restaurant Management to Legal Practice

Before transitioning into legal practice, I spent two decades immersed in the restaurant and bar industry, managing front-of-house, back-of-house, and bar operations.

During that time, I worked with employees from all walks of life—U.S. citizens, visa holders, permanent residents, and, unfortunately, undocumented workers. This experience gave me firsthand knowledge of how critical—and at times complicated—I-9 compliance can be.

I also witnessed the human side of immigration challenges. Many employees lived in constant fear of deportation. Some were so afraid of law enforcement stops that they hesitated to even drive to work.

This fear was particularly heightened when state enforcement actions often conflicted with federal law. The result was a climate of confusion and uncertainty for both employees and business owners. At the time, these enforcement actions were largely state-driven. Today, they are happening at the federal level with increasing frequency.

The Serious Consequences of Non-Compliance

While undocumented workers face life-altering personal risks, business owners who fail to comply with I-9 requirements face serious legal and financial consequences.

Businesses bear full legal responsibility for ensuring that all I-9 forms are completed correctly and on time. Failing to do so—or knowingly employing unauthorized workers—can lead to devastating penalties, including crippling fines, criminal charges, and even business closure.

Specific Consequences for Non-Compliance

Civil penalties ranging from $272 to $27,018 per violation for I-9 paperwork errors

Fines of up to $22,363 per unauthorized worker for knowingly employing individuals without proper work authorization

Criminal charges in cases of willful violations or fraud

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) inspections have increased significantly, leading to more penalties, employer arrests, and stricter enforcement. These risks escalated under the Trump administration and remain a serious concern for hospitality businesses today.

The End of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" and The Rise of E-Verify

The era of informal "don't ask, don't tell" employment practices has conclusively ended. Employers can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to work authorization issues.

While E-Verify is not federally mandatory for all businesses, many employers now use it to confirm an employee's work authorization. This online system cross-checks Form I-9 information against federal government databases, providing an additional layer of verification.

Though E-Verify remains optional at the federal level, several states have implemented mandatory requirements, making compliance even more complex for businesses operating in multiple locations.

Practical Steps: How Hospitality Employers Can Ensure Compliance

The best way to protect your business against U.S. immigration problems is to take a proactive approach.

Conduct regular internal I-9 audits to review your forms, ensuring accuracy and correcting any errors before ICE shows up.

Train your hiring managers thoroughly. Many I-9 mistakes occur because managers do not fully understand the form's requirements.

Consider using E-Verify, even if it is not mandatory in your state. It adds an extra layer of verification and reduces the risk of employing unauthorized workers.

Keep organized, up-to-date records. If ICE or another agency conducts an audit, well-maintained records will make the process smoother and less stressful.

By staying ahead of compliance requirements, you reduce risks, protect your employees, and ensure your business continues to operate without legal interruptions.

The Human Cost: Navigating Difficult Conversations

Telling an employee that their documentation is invalid or incomplete is one of the most difficult conversations a hospitality employer can have. It is uncomfortable, emotional, and often fraught with uncertainty.

But the alternative—watching ICE conduct a workplace raid and remove employees in handcuffs—is far worse.

I have seen firsthand how devastating these enforcement actions can be, not just for the workers directly impacted, but also for the businesses that rely on them. Employers lose valuable team members, face legal and financial repercussions, and risk damaging their reputation and workplace morale.

Taking compliance seriously is not just about avoiding penalties. It is about ensuring your employees have the best possible chance to resolve their work authorization issues before facing the worst-case scenario—deportation.

Understanding the Nuances: Legal Requirements and Common Mistakes

In the fast-paced world of restaurants and hotels, where staff turnover is high, mastering I-9 compliance is about more than just paperwork—it is about protecting your business.

While you might know the basics, the real challenge lies in the details. For example, when hiring, you will encounter various documents. Understanding the subtle differences between different versions of Permanent Resident Cards or knowing which types of work visas are acceptable is crucial. Even seemingly valid documents can be invalid if they are expired.

Additionally, for seasonal staff or employees with temporary work authorizations, keeping track of reverification deadlines is essential to avoid penalties.

Finally, proper record retention is critical. I-9 forms must be stored correctly, even after an employee leaves your team, to protect you from future audits.

Avoiding Common I-9 Mistakes

In the hustle of running a busy kitchen or managing hotel operations, unintentional I-9 mistakes can easily happen. But these errors can result in hefty fines and even legal trouble. It is important that you focus on the following:

Missing signatures or incorrect dates on the I-9 form

Accepting expired driver's licenses or social security cards

Asking for too many documents, which can lead to discrimination claims

Assuming extra proof of citizenship is helpful—it is actually illegal

Completing I-9 forms before a job offer—they should only be done after hiring

Using white-out or incorrect correction methods, which can raise red flags during an ICE audit

In a restaurant or hotel, where you often hire quickly, it is important to slow down and verify that I-9 forms are completed correctly.

How to Correct an I-9 Error

If you discover an error on an I-9 form, do not panic.

There is a right way to fix it:

Draw a line through the incorrect information.

Write the correct information beside it.

Initial and date the correction.

Proper documentation is essential to maintaining compliance.

More importantly, apply I-9 procedures consistently across all employees. Treating one worker differently based on their perceived immigration status can lead to serious discrimination lawsuits.

In the hospitality industry, where you rely on a diverse workforce, maintaining a fair and compliant approach is key to a smooth operation and a positive workplace.

Real-World Scenarios: Protecting Your Business

Imagine you hire a new cook with a green card. If you fail to verify the expiration date correctly, you could face fines months later. Or a seasonal hotel worker presents a temporary work visa. Do you know when you need to reverify their employment authorization?

These are the real-world scenarios that restaurant and hotel owners face daily.

Conducting regular audits of your immigration and I-9 compliance–before ICE initiates an inspection–is critical for maintaining compliance with both federal and state laws.

