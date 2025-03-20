An I-9 Compliance Checklist

I-9 Compliance Checklist

Our recent post, I-9 Compliance in an Era of Heightened Enforcement, outlined key risks and best practices for employers to pay meticulous attention to I-9 procedures. With increased audits in today's enforcement climate and the scope of penalties from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), organizations must adopt structured and proactive measures to remain compliant with employment eligibility verification requirements. This I-9 Compliance Checklist is a practical companion tool to support consistent and lawful practices throughout the hiring and employment lifecycle. It serves as a reference for HR teams, compliance officers, and business leaders working to align their internal processes with federal requirements.

Section 1: Form I-9 Completion

New Hire Responsibilities (Employee Completes Section 1)

Ensure the employee completes Section 1 on or before their first day of work

Verify that the employee signs and dates the form

Ensure all required fields are completed accurately and legibly

If the employee uses a preparer or translator, ensure that section is completed and signed

Confirm that the employee selects only one of the four employment status options: U.S. Citizen Noncitizen National Lawful Permanent Resident Authorized to Work Until [Expiration Date]



Section 2: Employer Verification

Document Verification

Ensure the employee provides original and unexpired documents from the List of Acceptable Documents

If presenting a List A document, no additional documents are needed

If presenting List B and List C documents, both must be provided

Verify that the documents appear genuine and relate to the employee

Employer Review and Completion

Complete Section 2 within three business days of the employee's start date

Record the document title, issuing authority, document number, and expiration date

Sign and date Section 2 as the employer or authorized representative

Record the employee's first day of employment in the appropriate field

Remote Worker Considerations

Identify authorized representatives for verifying documents of remote employees

Provide clear instructions to authorized representatives on proper document verification

Stay updated on current virtual verification options and compliance requirements

Ensure remote I-9 processes maintain the same standards as in-person verification

Document the remote verification process followed for each remote employee

Section 3: Reverification and Rehires

Reverify work authorization if an employee's temporary employment authorization expires

Do not reverify U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents with an unexpired green card

Ensure Section 3 is completed before the work authorization expiration date

If rehiring an employee within three years of the original I-9, update Section 3 instead of completing a new form

Recordkeeping and Storage Requirements

Retain completed I-9 forms for at least three years after the date of hire or one year after termination, whichever is later

Store I-9 forms separately from personnel files to facilitate audits

Ensure electronic storage systems comply with federal standards for security and accessibility

Maintain an organized filing system for active and terminated employees

Retain E-Verify records if applicable and required

Digital I-9 Systems

Ensure electronic I-9 systems meet all USCIS requirements for electronic signatures and storage

Verify the system creates and maintains audit trails for all actions taken on electronic I-9s

Confirm system allows for proper correction of errors while maintaining original data

Test the system's ability to produce electronic I-9s in the format required by ICE during an audit

Implement proper access controls and authentication methods for users of electronic I-9 systems

Internal Audits and Ongoing Compliance

Regular internal audits and continuous oversight are critical for identifying blind spots and reinforcing organizational integrity. They help detect inefficiencies and inconsistencies before they escalate into serious risks. A structured review process also demonstrates accountability to stakeholders and builds trust across departments. Ultimately, staying ahead of regulatory shifts ensures operations remain smooth and penalties are avoided.

Routine I-9 Self-Audits

Conduct internal audits at least once a year

Review I-9s for missing signatures, incorrect dates, or expired documents

Correct minor errors following DHS guidelines using a single-line correction with initials and date

Do not use correction fluid or backdate information

Complete a new I-9 for serious errors and attach it to the original

Destroy I-9s only after the legally required retention period has passed

E-Verify Compliance (If Applicable)

Submit E-Verify cases within three business days of the employee's start date

Review E-Verify case results promptly and address any discrepancies

Notify employees immediately if they receive a Tentative Nonconfirmation (TNC) and allow them to contest the results

Close all E-Verify cases properly after employment eligibility is confirmed

Apply E-Verify consistently to all new hires to prevent discriminatory practices

Work Authorization Expiration Tracking

Maintain a tracking system for employees with temporary work authorization

Set up automated reminders for upcoming expiration dates (90, 60, and 30 days prior)

Notify employees in advance so they have time to renew work authorization

Complete Section 3 before the expiration date to avoid unauthorized employment

Form Updates and Changes

Assign responsibility to monitor USCIS announcements for I-9 form updates

Implement a process to transition to new I-9 versions within required timeframes

Train staff on changes when new forms are released

Update internal guidance documents to reflect form changes

Maintain records of which form version was used for each employee

ICE Audits and Site Visits: Be Prepared

Being ready for ICE audits and site visits demonstrates a company's commitment to operating within the bounds of immigration law. It minimizes disruption to business operations by ensuring that all required documentation and protocols are in place ahead of time. Preparation also protects against unexpected liabilities that can arise from overlooked compliance issues. Ultimately, it reinforces a culture of accountability and reduces exposure to reputational and financial risks.

Steps to Take Before an Audit

Designate a compliance officer responsible for I-9 and ICE matters

Ensure all I-9 forms are easily accessible in case of an audit

Keep a list of company representatives authorized to handle ICE inspections

Conduct periodic mock audits to prepare for real inspections

Develop an audit response protocol and communication plan

If You Receive a Notice of Inspection (NOI)

Respond within three business days as required by ICE

Notify legal counsel or an HR compliance specialist immediately

Review I-9s for errors and correct them before submission if permitted

Submit only the documents specifically requested by ICE

Maintain a log of all communications with government officials during the audit process

Other Considerations

Avoiding Discrimination and Retaliation Claims

Apply I-9 and E-Verify procedures consistently for all employees

Do not request specific documents—allow employees to present any acceptable ones

Do not treat employees differently based on citizenship, nationality, or immigration status

Train HR and hiring managers on proper I-9 procedures and anti-discrimination policies

Document the legitimate, non-discriminatory basis for any I-9 reverification requests

Compliance Training Program

Conduct comprehensive I-9 training for all personnel involved in the hiring process

Schedule refresher training at least annually and whenever significant changes occur

Document all training sessions with attendance records and training materials

Test knowledge comprehension after training sessions

Include role-specific training for different positions (HR, hiring managers, authorized representatives)

Mergers & Acquisitions Due Diligence

Review I-9 compliance of target companies during due diligence

Assess potential liability from past non-compliance

Develop a plan to address any I-9 deficiencies after acquisition

Consider whether new I-9s need to be completed based on corporate structure changes

Document all remediation efforts for any discovered compliance issues

State-Specific Requirements

Identify states where your company operates that have additional employment verification requirements

Implement processes to comply with state-specific I-9 or E-Verify mandates

Update state compliance requirements when laws change

Train HR staff on state-specific compliance requirements

Document compliance with both federal and state verification requirements

Penalties and Liability Awareness

Maintain awareness of current penalty amounts for I-9 violations (ranging from $273 to $2,701 per violation for first offenses as of 2023, with higher penalties for repeated violations, subject to change)

Understand potential personal liability for company officers related to I-9 compliance failures

Calculate potential exposure based on workforce size and compliance gaps

Consider I-9 compliance insurance or setting aside reserves for potential violations

Document all good faith compliance efforts to potentially mitigate penalties

Final Check: Are You Fully I-9 Compliant?

All employees have a valid, properly completed I-9 on file

All I-9 forms are stored securely and are accessible for audits

All required I-9s for terminated employees are retained or properly discarded if past the retention period

E-Verify is used correctly if required

Work authorization expiration dates are tracked and managed appropriately

HR and hiring teams are trained on I-9 compliance best practices

The company is prepared for a potential ICE audit

State-specific requirements are identified and addressed

Digital I-9 systems (if used) meet all federal requirements

Processes are in place to monitor and implement form updates

The Key Takeaway

Effective I-9 compliance requires more than periodic review—it involves sustained, organized efforts and timely action at every stage of employment. This checklist is intended to promote accountability, reduce risk exposure, and support lawful workforce management. As immigration policy and enforcement practices continue to evolve, it is advisable for employers to periodically revisit their procedures and consult with qualified legal professionals when addressing complex or unclear situations. A well-maintained and up-to-date I-9 process is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental component of responsible business operations. Companies that need assistance with an internal audit or training for their HR team should strongly consider consulting an immigration attorney or compliance specialist. Taking proactive steps now will help ensure lasting compliance and avoid costly lessons.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.