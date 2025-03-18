ARTICLE
18 March 2025

USCIS: Only '01/20/2025' Edition Of Updated Forms Acceptable After Grace Period

JL
USCIS issued a grace period on March 8, 2025, for the dozen updated immigration forms it released in February and March 2025 and made effective immediately.
Manda Brefo and Michael Neifach

USCIS issued a grace period on March 8, 2025, for the dozen updated immigration forms it released in February and March 2025 and made effective immediately. These forms include the N-400 for naturalization, I-485 for adjustment of status, and I-131 for travel documents. Applicants may use the previous editions until the specified grace period ends.

USCIS had released the new, "01/20/2025" editions of the forms without notice and made them effective immediately. Consequently, the previous edition(s) of the impacted forms that were received by USCIS after the release dates faced the risk of rejection. Following significant criticism and a lawsuit filed by the American Immigration Lawyers Association challenging the publication of new forms without proper notice or grace period, USCIS announced it would continue to accept the prior versions of the updated forms for a specified period. USCIS provided at least a one-month grace period for all the updated forms issued.

USCIS will accept only the 01/20/2025 editions of the following forms starting:

1) March 24, 2025:

  • Form I-356, Request for Cancellation of Public Charge Bond
  • Form I-914, Application for T Nonimmigrant Status
  • Form I-941, Application for Entrepreneur Parole

2) April 3, 2025:

  • Form I-485 Supplement J, Confirmation of Valid Job Offer or Request for Job Portability Under INA Section 204(j)
  • Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status Under Section 245(i)
  • Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status
  • Form G-325A, Biographic Information (for Deferred Action)
  • Form I-192, Application for Advance Permission to Enter as a Nonimmigrant
  • Form I-134, Declaration of Financial Support

3) April 4, 2025:

  • Form N-400, Application for Naturalization
  • Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records

4) May 5, 2025:

  • Form I-918, Petition for U Nonimmigrant Status

Applicants should check the USCIS Forms and Forms Updates pages to ensure they are using the correct edition of an immigration form to avoid delays or rejections.

