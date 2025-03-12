What DOJ's New Focus On Immigration Enforcement Means For Businesses

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced its intention to expand the use of criminal statutes to address illegal immigration. This move underscores the administration's commitment to enforcement initiatives that hold employers accountable for compliance failures.

This policy shift may result in companies facing criminal charges in cases that the DOJ has not previously pursued. This includes charges for harboring undocumented individuals, engaging in unlawful employment practices, and committing document fraud in the I-9 process.

Information will be gathered through various methods, including raids, I-9 Notices of Inspection, and document subpoenas. The directive mandates that DOJ prosecutors accept and pursue the most serious criminal violations referred by law enforcement agencies, with limited discretion to decline cases.

Employers should be prepared for site visits from the USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) Directorate. These visits are conducted to investigate compliance related to sponsored visas, typically H-1B visas. Although FDNS visits are nothing new, any form of misrepresentation now may be referred for further DOJ investigation. Companies should consider preparing their businesses and employees for site visits, conducting regular internal audits of their verification records, and ensuring their compliance practices are sound.

Employers can expect increased scrutiny and should be prepared for potential inspections and investigations. Jackson Lewis attorneys will continue to follow this issue and provide updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.