Executive Order: Securing Our Borders

Executive Summary

This executive order establishes a federal immigration agenda to secure the U.S. borders and address the threats posed by an unsecured border through new policy actions. These actions aim to secure the borders by implementing barriers, deterring illegal immigration, removing individuals who violate federal law and obtaining complete operational control of the borders.

Policy Actions

Establishes that a physical wall and other barriers will be monitored and supported by adequate personnel and technology

Deters and prevents the entry of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Detains all aliens apprehended on suspicion of violating federal or state law until they are removed from the U.S.

Removes all aliens who enter or remain in violation of federal law

Pursues criminal charges against illegal aliens who violate the immigration laws and against those who facilitate their unlawful presence in the U.S.

Encourages cooperation with state and local law enforcement in enforcing federal immigration priorities

Directs the secretary of defense and secretary of homeland security to employ personnel to ensure complete operational control of the borders of the U.S.

Directs the secretary of homeland security, secretary of state and U.S. attorney general to resume the Migrant Protection Protocols along the southern border of the U.S.

Ceases use of the "CBP One" application as a method of entry for otherwise inadmissible aliens

Terminates parole programs such as the "Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans"

Directs the secretary of state to facilitate additional international cooperation and agreements

Directs the U.S. attorney general and secretary of homeland security to prioritize the prosecution of offenses that relate to the borders of the U.S.

Directs the secretary of homeland security to take action to determine the validity of any claimed familial relationship between aliens apprehended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Date Issued: Jan. 20, 2025

