19 November 2024

Immigration Attorney Dan Berger: Trump's Past And Future Immigrant Policies (Podcast)

Immigration attorney Dan Berger offers an analysis of former President Trump's immigration policies and what they could mean for the future under his administration.
Immigration attorney Dan Berger offers an analysis of former President Trump's immigration policies and what they could mean for the future under his administration. Berger joins a diverse lineup of experts, including Eric Reeves on the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and Rabbi & Justice Consultant Debra Kolodny on conflicts in the Middle East.

