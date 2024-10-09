ARTICLE
9 October 2024

California Service Center Relocates; Filing Addresses Updated

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the CSC has three new post office boxes to intake U.S. Postal Service mail, while UPS, FedEx, DHL, and all other commercial carrier mail ...
United States California Immigration
Authors

The California Service Center (CSC) has moved to a new facility:

USCIS California Service Center
2642 Michelle Drive
Tustin, CA 92780 U.S.

Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the CSC has three new post office boxes to intake U.S. Postal Service mail, while UPS, FedEx, DHL, and all other commercial carrier mail will go to CSC's new facility address. Additional information and links are available via the USCIS alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Klasko  
