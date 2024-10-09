California Service Center Relocates; Filing Addresses Updated

Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
The California Service Center (CSC) has moved to a new
facility:
USCIS California Service Center
2642 Michelle Drive
Tustin, CA 92780 U.S.
Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the CSC
has three new post office boxes to intake U.S. Postal Service mail,
while UPS, FedEx, DHL, and all other commercial carrier mail will
go to CSC's new facility address. Additional information and
links are available via the USCIS alert.
