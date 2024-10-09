California Service Center Relocates; Filing Addresses Updated

The California Service Center (CSC) has moved to a new facility:

USCIS California Service Center

2642 Michelle Drive

Tustin, CA 92780 U.S.

Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the CSC has three new post office boxes to intake U.S. Postal Service mail, while UPS, FedEx, DHL, and all other commercial carrier mail will go to CSC's new facility address. Additional information and links are available via the USCIS alert.

