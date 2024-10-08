In good news, the State Department has announced the roll-out of its new online passport renewal system. Eligible individuals can renew their 10-year passports online without having to mail in any documentation.

Be sure to plan ahead if you are using the online service because only routine service is available – no expedited processing.

Although applicants will not be required to turn in their "old" passport, that passport will be cancelled after the renewal application is submitted and will no longer be valid for international travel.

Eligibility requirements for online processing:

The old passport is a 10-year passport, and the applicant is at least 25 years of age;

The old passport was issued between 2009 and 2015, or more than 9 years but less than 15 years from the date the new application is submitted;

There is no request for change of name, gender, or place of date of birth;

The applicant is not travelling for at least 8 weeks from the application submission date;

from the application submission date; The applicant is seeking a regular (tourist) passport, not a special issuance passport (such as diplomatic, official, or service [gray cover] passports);

The applicant lives in the United States, either in a state or territory (passports cannot be renewed online from a foreign country or using Army Post Office [APO] or Fleet Post Office [FPO]); and

The applicant is in possession of their current passport and it is not damaged or mutilated and it has not been reported as lost or stolen.

To renew online, the applicant must sign in or create an account on Home | MyTravelGov (state.gov) and follow the step-by-step directions. The applicant will have to:

Provide information about the passport they want to renew;

Choose whether to apply for a passport book or passport card or both;

Enter proposed travel dates;

Upload a digital photo;

"Sign" the application; and

Make the required payment by credit or debit card

Applicants can enroll to receive email updates regarding their applications.

Those not eligible to apply online may renew by mail if they meet the eligibility criteria. Those not eligible to renew by mail (such as children) must renew in person.

The State Department estimates that 5 million people will be eligible to use this new online service annually. Last year, a record 24 million passports were issued. The State Department hopes to continue to expand the online service to further optimize the passport renewal process.

