USCIS Extends Green Card Validity To 36 Months For Renewals

As of September 10, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is automatically extending the validity of permanent resident cards (green cards) to 36 months for lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who file Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card. Form I-90 receipt notices had previously provided a 24-month extension.

USCIS has updated the language on Form I-90 receipt notices to extend the validity. The agency said that these receipt notices can be presented with an expired green card "as evidence of continued status and employment authorization."

Those who no longer have their green cards and need evidence of their LPR status while waiting to receive their replacement green card may request an appointment at a USCIS Field Office via the USCIS Contact Center. In such cases, USCIS may issue an Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications (ADIT) stamp after the applicant files the Form I-90.

