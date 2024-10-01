ARTICLE
1 October 2024

Qatar Added To List Of ESTA/Visa Waiver Eligible Countries

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
On September 20, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of State, published an updated list of countries eligible...
Worldwide Immigration
Photo of William L. Coffman
Authors

On September 20, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of State, published an updated list of countries eligible for the Visa Waiver Program. That updated list has now added the country of Qatar so that citizens, nationals, and passport holders of Qatar may now use this program to enter the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business visits without having to secure the usual B-1/B-2 visa stamp. The addition of Qatar to the list of eligible countries was effective on September 24, 2024.

As outlined in our previous Visa Waiver alert, citizens eligible for this program must complete and be approved for travel on the ESTA travel authorization website which can be found here.

If you have further questions about the Visa Waiver Program or the addition of Qatar to the list of eligible countries, please contact a Mintz Immigration attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

