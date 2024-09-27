USCIS: Automatic 36-Month Green Card Validity Extension For I-90 Renewals

As of September 10, 2024, USCIS will automatically extend the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (or "Green Cards"), for which a Form I-90, Application to Renew or Replace Permanent Resident Cards has been submitted, for 36 months. The previous automatic extension was for 24 months.

Although Permanent Resident status does not need to be renewed, the physical Green Card itself needs to be renewed for practical reasons. For most people, the card expires after 10 years. The card is essential for employment authorization verification and travel.

Currently, USCIS is very backlogged. It is taking more than two years to process I-90 applications and applications for extension cannot be filed more than six months before the card's expiration date. Until now, USCIS had automatically extended Green Cards for 24 months. That time frame is no longer enough. The additional time will not only help applicants, but it also removes some of the stress on USCIS caused by the backlog.

USCIS has updated the language on the I-90 receipts with the 36-month extension and is issuing the updated receipts for newly filed forms and to those with pending I-90 applications. The expired Green Card, along with the new receipt, can be used for employment authorization or travel.

Make sure you have both documents when you travel (and for employment authorization verification). Keep in mind that some countries may not find the receipt notice suitable documentation for boarding an aircraft. If this is a concern, request an appointment at a USCIS Field Office by contacting the USCIS Contact Center to receive an ADIT (Alien Documentation, Identification and Telecommunications) stamp in your passport. An ADIT stamp will be necessary if you have lost your Green Card and are waiting for a replacement.

