DHS Announces Temporary Protected Status Extension, Redesignation Of Somalia For 18 Months

The Department of Homeland Security announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia will be extended and redesignated for 18 months from Sept. 18, 2024, to March 17, 2026.

The extension and redesignation respond in part to the continuing armed conflict that exposes those in Somalia to abuse, displacement, food insecurity, and disease. People in Somalia are also impacted by severe climate problems, including flood damage and resulting deteriorating infrastructure.

Somalians eligible for extensions must re-register and apply to extend their Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) during the 60-day period beginning July 22, 2024, and ending Sept. 20, 2024. By doing so, those individuals will be entitled to an automatic extension of their EADs until Sept. 17, 2025, if their current TPS-based EADs expire on Sept. 17, 2024, or March 17, 2023. Failure to timely apply could result in a loss of status.

Somalians eligible to make initial applications for TPS under the redesignation must have continuously resided in the United States since July 12, 2024. The redesignation period will run until March 17, 2026.

Detailed instructions on how to apply for extensions or initial applications can be found in the Federal Register. Students from Somalia will also be entitled to work authorization and a reduction in course load based on a showing of economic hardship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.