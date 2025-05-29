Roblox Shattering Player Records

Five million players on "Grow a Garden" this weekend! Are you kidding me??
My clients DoBig Studios and Splitting Point Studios are absolutely killing it!
Let's put these numbers in some perspective:
1️⃣ That's the record for a Roblox game's concurrent players (previously 2.77M).
2️⃣ Fortnite only had about 1.5M concurrent players this weekend.
3️⃣ It beats the concurrent player records for games on Steam.
Congrats to the teams!
