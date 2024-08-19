Mississippi Gaming Commission Meeting Report

August 15 Meeting

The Mississippi Gaming Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson office. Executive Director Jay McDaniel and Commissioner Kent Nicaud were in attendance, and Commissioner Jeremy Felder participated by Zoom. Chairman Franc Lee did not participate. The following matters were considered:

LICENSING

The Commission approved the issuance of licenses to the following:

AGS, LLC, as a Manufacturer and Distributor

PT Mississippi Services (Delaware) LLC, as a Manufacturer and Distributor

Land Holdings I, LLC d/b/a Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, as an Operator

United Tote Company, as a Manufacturer and Distributor

FINDINGS OF SUITABILITY

The Commission approved findings of suitability for the following persons or entities:

David Drew Ross – GAN Nevada Inc.

OTHER APPROVALS

The Commission approved the following additional items:

AGS, LLC Continuous Approval of Public Offerings and Private Placements Pledges of Equity Interests and Securities Imposition of Equity Restrictions including Negative Equity Pledges Guarantee of Securities and Hypothecation of Assets

Magnolia Bluffs Casino LLC Redemption of Equity Interest or Securities

NRT Technology Corp, and NRT Technologies, Inc. Issuance and Exchange of the Equity Interests and Securities of NRT Technology Corp. De-Registration of Dominet Corporation as a Holding Company of NRT Technology Corp. and NRT Technologies, Inc.

PT Mississippi Services (Delaware) LLC Continuous Approval of Public Offerings and Private Placements Pledges of Equity Interests and Securities Imposition of Equity Restrictions including Negative Equity Pledges Guarantee of Securities and Hypothecation of Assets

Silver Slipper LLC d/b/a Silver Slipper Casino Continuous Approval of Public Offerings and Private Placements Pledges of Equity Interests and Securities Imposition of Equity Restrictions including Negative Equity Pledges Guarantee of Securities and Hypothecation of Assets

Sportradar Solutions LLC Continuous Approval of Public Offerings and Private Placements Pledges of Equity Interests and Securities Imposition of Equity Restrictions including Negative Equity Pledges Guarantee of Securities and Hypothecation of Assets

Receipt of Disciplinary Complaint – Authorizing Executive Director to Execute Stipulation and Agreement re Jay McDaniel, Executive Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission v. Underdog Sports, LLC

End of Other Approvals

