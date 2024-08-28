ARTICLE
28 August 2024

FCA Amends Opening Date For Registration Of New UCITS Schemes Under UK Overseas Fund Regime

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has put back the opening date for the application gateway for recognition of new UCITS schemes (i.e. those schemes not already registered...
European Union Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Person photo placeholder
Photo of Gayle Bowen
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has put back the opening date for the application gateway for recognition of new UCITS schemes (i.e. those schemes not already registered under the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime) under the OFR.

They had indicated that these funds would be able to submit an application from 2 September 2024. Under the announcement issued on the FCA website on 22 August 2024, the opening date has been pushed back to 30 September 2024.

The FCA still expects 3 month 'landing slots' – i.e. periods during which OFR applications must be made – for schemes registered under the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime to commence on 1 October 2024 – with the landing slot for stand-alone funds starting on that date. The FCA expects landing slots for umbrella schemes to start on 1 November 2024 and to carry on until 30 September 2026, with the three month slots being allocated accordingly to the Operator's name. Operators with names beginning with 'A' will be allocated to the first landing slot.

While the delay may be disappointing to some managers, the confirmation of the application opening date appears to bring a clear timeframe to managers with new UCITS products looking to access the retail market in the UK – unless, of course, the FCA finds that it has to change it again.

See our previous OFR-related blogs for more information on the OFR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Emma O'Dwyer
Person photo placeholder
Aoife Maguire
Photo of Gayle Bowen
Gayle Bowen
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More